MOSCOW Feb 24 Russia said on Monday that a
Western-backed peace deal in Ukraine is being used to make a
power grab and interim authorities were employing "terrorist
methods" to suppress dissenters in Russian-speaking regions.
Moscow criticised Western support for a snap presidential
election in May following Viktor Yanukovich's ousting and said
constitutional reforms rushed through parliament should instead
be widely debated and put to a national referendum.
"The Feb. 21 agreement, with the tacit consent of its
external sponsors, is being used only as a cover to promote a
scenario of forced change of power in Ukraine," the Foreign
Ministry said in a statement on its website.
"A course has been set to use dictatorial and sometime
terrorist methods to suppress dissenters in various regions."
It said the concerns among lawmakers in Crimea and eastern
and southern Ukraine must be taken into account, referring to
Russian speaking regions that traditionally favour close ties
with Moscow.
The ministry said the stance of "some of our Western
partners" was driven "not by a concern for the fate of Ukraine
but by unilateral geopolitical calculations".