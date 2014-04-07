MOSCOW, April 7 Russia called on Kiev to stop pointing the finger at Moscow after Ukraine's interior minister accused President Vladimir Putin of orchestrating "separatist disorder" in the east and southeast of the former Soviet republic.

"Stop nodding at Russia, blaming all the troubles of today's Ukraine on it," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday. It reiterated Russia's call for constitutional reform that would give Ukraine's regions more powers. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Steve Gutterman)