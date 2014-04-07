UPDATE 1-China March coal output up 1.9 pct, first year-on-year gain in two years
* 'Production will grow faster' in months ahead -analyst (Adds analyst comment, output details)
MOSCOW, April 7 Russia called on Kiev to stop pointing the finger at Moscow after Ukraine's interior minister accused President Vladimir Putin of orchestrating "separatist disorder" in the east and southeast of the former Soviet republic.
"Stop nodding at Russia, blaming all the troubles of today's Ukraine on it," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday. It reiterated Russia's call for constitutional reform that would give Ukraine's regions more powers. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Steve Gutterman)
* 'Production will grow faster' in months ahead -analyst (Adds analyst comment, output details)
BEIJING, April 17 China's natural gas output rose 10.5 percent in March compared with the same month a year earlier to 13.6 billion cubic metres (bcm), its highest monthly total in years, according to national statistics bureau data showed on Monday.