UPDATE 3-BOJ sounds most upbeat on economy in 9 years, policy unchanged
* Too early to debate exit from stimulus - Kuroda (Adds Gov Kuroda quotes)
MOSCOW May 26 Russia urged the Kiev government to halt what it called a military operation against its own people on Monday and called on the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe to investigate clashes with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern city of Donetsk.
"We expect objective and comprehensive information about this (the clashes in Donetsk) from representatives of the OSCE and from the Kiev authorities - a halt to the military operations against its own people," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
TOKYO, April 27 Japan's Nikkei share average dipped on Thursday tracking retreat in Wall Street shares on disappointment over the U.S. tax plan, but advancers outnumbered decliners by almost two-to-one on strong sentiment following receding political worries in Europe.