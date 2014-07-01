MOSCOW, July 1 Russia urged Kiev on Tuesday to
end a military operation and revive a ceasefire in the east of
Ukraine where the government is fighting a pro-Russian
separatist rebellion.
"We demand that the Ukrainian authorities refrain from
shelling civilian cities and villages in their own country,
return to a real, not a fake, ceasefire to safeguard the lives
of the people," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine's army launched air strikes and artillery assaults
on the rebels on Tuesday, a military spokesman said, after
President Petro Poroshenko said he would not renew the ceasefire
that run out late on Monday.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Gabriela Baczynska, editing
by Elizabeth Piper)