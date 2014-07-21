MOSCOW, July 21 Russia's Defence Ministry on
Monday challenged accusations that pro-Russian separatists were
responsible for shooting down a Malaysian airliner over east
Ukraine and said Ukrainian warplanes had flown close to the
aircraft.
The Defence Ministry also rejected accusations that Russia
had supplied the separatist rebels with SA-11 Buk anti-aircraft
missile systems, known as "Gadfly" in NATO, "or any other
weapons."
