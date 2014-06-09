MOSCOW, June 9 Russia would consider any further
expansion of NATO forces near its borders a "demonstration of
hostile intentions" and would take political and military
measures to ensure its own security, Interfax quoted a senior
diplomat as saying.
Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov also told the Russian
news agency in an interview published on Monday that this
approach extended to NATO forces that could be deployed on a
rotational, rather than permanent, basis.
Titov's comments come after U.S. President Barack Obama
offered increased military support for eastern European NATO
members to ease their concerns over Russia, which the West
accuses of fuelling the crisis in Ukraine.
