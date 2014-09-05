MOSCOW, Sept 5 Joint military exercises planned by Kiev and NATO in Ukraine and rhetoric from NATO leaders at a summit could undermine peace moves in the former Soviet republic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

In a statement issued after Kiev and pro-Russian rebels agreed a ceasefire, it said the military exercises - planned for Sept. 16-26 - would cause "increased tensions, threaten the tentative progress in the peace process in Ukraine, contribute to the aggravation of a split in the Ukraine society." (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)