By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Aug 26 Russia and NATO must agree
common rules to handle unexpected military encounters to reduce
the risk of inadvertently triggering a war between Moscow and
the West, a group of former foreign and defence ministers said
on Wednesday.
With both Russia and NATO intensifying military exercises
because of the crisis in Ukraine, incidents such as mid-air
face-offs between rival military jets are on the increase.
Calling for a high-level NATO-Russia meeting, the group of
14 -- including former Russian foreign minister Igor Ivanov,
ex-German defence minister Volker Ruehe and colleagues from
Britain, France, Spain and Turkey -- said rules for
communication at sea and in the air were paramount.
"The situation is ripe with potential for either dangerous
miscalculation or an accident that could trigger a worsening of
the crisis or even a direct military confrontation," they said
in a report published by the European Leadership Network.
The London-based think-tank, which this month said both
sides were training for the possibility of war, said it had
recorded 66 "close military encounters" between Russian and NATO
military forces, and between Russia and neutral Sweden and
Finland, which NATO counts as partners.
It has been keeping count since March 2014, when Russia
annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. The following month,
a separatist war broke out in eastern Ukraine between
pro-Russian rebels and government forces.
The group said an agreement, possibly based on a similar
pact between the United States and China, would set out actions
to avoid, such as attack simulations near the other side's
military vessels and aircraft.
If such exercises or live weapons-firing did take place,
there should be timely warnings and agreed radio frequencies and
signals vocabulary.
NATO has suspended all practical and military cooperation
with Russia but can still convene political meetings.
Russian snap exercises in March were one of the Kremlin's
biggest shows of force since the start of the Ukraine crisis. It
put the navy's Northern Fleet on full combat readiness in
Russia's Arctic North, close to Norway, a NATO member.
NATO has also held exercises -- although not on the same
scale -- mainly in eastern Europe and the Baltics. Along with
its partners, the 28-nation alliance will hold its biggest
military exercise in more than a decade from October.
The report said an "action-reaction cycle" was now under way
between NATO and Russia that could be hard to stop.
"History is littered with examples of international crises
and tensions that developed a momentum of their own and resulted
in conflict even when no one side intended it," it said.
NATO rejected in a statement this month any suggestion that
its military exercises make war in Europe more likely, saying
Russia has 10 times more exercises planned this year than NATO.
