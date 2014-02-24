MOSCOW Feb 24 Russia's senior general and the
top NATO military commander spoke by telephone on Monday and
expressed concern over the upheaval in Ukraine, the Interfax
news agency cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying.
"The two sides expressed concern over the situation in
Ukraine," Interfax quoted the ministry as saying after the
conversation between U.S. Air Force General Philip Breedlove,
NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, and General Valery
Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia's armed forces.
