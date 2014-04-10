MOSCOW, April 10 Russia's Foreign Ministry
accused NATO on Thursday of using the crisis in Ukraine to boost
its appeal to members and justify its existence by rallying them
against an imaginary threat.
"The constant accusations against us by the Secretary
General (Anders Fogh Rasmussen) convince us that the alliance is
trying to use the crisis in Ukraine to rally its ranks in the
face of an imaginary external threat to NATO members and to
strengthen demand for the alliance ... in the 21st century," the
ministry said in a statement.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)