MOSCOW Dec 24 Russia said NATO pushed Ukraine
to give up its neutral status as Kiev seeks closer ties with the
Atlantic bloc and said the move, approved by Ukraine's
parliament this week, would "complicate the situation".
"The decision of Ukraine's parliament to give up its
non-aligned status will only complicate an already difficult
situation," Deputy Defence Minster Anatoly Antonov told Russian
news agency Interfax.
"NATO countries pushed Kiev to this counterproductive
decision, trying to turn Ukraine into a front line of
confrontation with Russia," he said.
