MOSCOW, March 27 Russia's nuclear industry
contracts with other countries could be affected by Western
sanctions, the head of state nuclear corporation Rosatom was
quoted as saying on Thursday.
After hitting Russian officials and lawmakers with visa bans
and asset freezes over Moscow's annexation of Crimea, the United
States and European Union are threatening measures affecting
entire economic sectors if Russia continues to act aggressively.
"Considering an array of comments about possible
restrictions on economic cooperation, we understand that some of
our (international) contracts could fall under political curbs,"
state-run RIA quoted Rosatom head Sergei Kiriyenko as saying.
However, Kiriyenko said that no contracts had been affected
so far and all deals, including for supplies of nuclear fuel to
Ukraine for plants there, were being implemented on schedule.
Rosatom is building nuclear power plants in several
countries and has other contracts, including for uranium
supplies.
Britain said this week that was reviewing a November
agreement with Rosatom that opened the doors to Russia to
potentially build nuclear power plants there.
