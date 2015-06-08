VIENNA, June 8 Russia has refused to sign off on the U.N. nuclear watchdog's annual report because the document lists a nuclear reactor near Crimea's Sevastopol as being in Ukraine, two diplomats present at the meeting told Reuters on Monday.

Russian annexed Crimea last year. Most of the international community still considers it part of Ukraine.

Ukraine protested against Russia's move at the International Atomic Energy Agency's quarterly board of governors meeting, one Western diplomat said.

At least eight other countries said they were unwilling to accept Russia's refusal, citing a 2014 U.N. resolution confirming the territorial integrity of Ukraine, according to the second diplomat.

He added that Russia asked for its views to be reflected in official records of the debate when the IAEA's annual report processes further at the agency.

