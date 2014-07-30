MOSCOW, July 30 Russia is puzzled by U.S.
President Barack Obama's suggestion that Moscow was not
cooperating with an international investigation into what downed
a Malaysian Airline's jet earlier this month, the Foreign
Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The words of U.S. President B. Obama that Russia is not
cooperating with an international investigation into the
catastrophe of the Malaysian Boeing cause confusion," the
ministry said in a statement.
Obama has said Russia has a direct responsibility to compel
pro-Russian separatists to cooperate with the investigation and
that the burden is now on Moscow to force pro-Russian
separatists to stop blocking the investigation.
(Reporting by Thomas Grove, editing by Elizabeth Piper)