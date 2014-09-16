VIENNA, Sept 16 Russia is not changing its plans for tight oil, which is seen as a source for future oil production growth, despite western sanctions, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

Western sanctions over Moscow's role in Ukraine's crisis have limited some of Russia's largest oil companies ability to raise money in the West.

"We do not change our forecasts," Novak told journalists when asked how the latest round of sanctions which banned western companies from helping Russia to explore for Arctic offshore oil, shale oil and deep water exploration could affect tight oil output.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Alessandra Prentice)