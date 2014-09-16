VIENNA, Sept 16 Russia is not changing its plans
for tight oil, which is seen as a source for future oil
production growth, despite western sanctions, Energy Minister
Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
Western sanctions over Moscow's role in Ukraine's crisis
have limited some of Russia's largest oil companies ability to
raise money in the West.
"We do not change our forecasts," Novak told journalists
when asked how the latest round of sanctions which banned
western companies from helping Russia to explore for Arctic
offshore oil, shale oil and deep water exploration could affect
tight oil output.
