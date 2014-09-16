(Adds details, quotes)
VIENNA, Sept 16 Russia is not changing its plans
for developing hard-to-extract oil despite Western sanctions,
Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.
"No substantial" changes are expected in Russian oil
production, Novak said, citing preliminary studies on the impact
of sanctions.
Western sanctions over Moscow's role in Ukraine's crisis
have limited some of Russia's largest oil companies ability to
raise money in the West, potentially impacting their investment
plans.
Russia is the world's leading oil producing nation
extracting around 10.5 million barrels per day (bpd). But the
bulk of production is from conventional fields in western
Siberia which are depleting.
"We are not changing our forecasts," Novak told journalists
when asked how the latest round of sanctions which banned
western companies from helping Russia to explore for Arctic
offshore oil, shale oil and deep water exploration could affect
so-called hard-to-extract oil output.
"We have companies which use Russian technologies," Novak
said, pointing to Surgutneftegaz, Russia's third
largest oil producer.
Gazprom Neft, which is running Russia's first
Arctic offshore oil field and Surgutneftegas are pioneering
shale oil exploration in Russia, which is now producing less
than 1 million tonnes of oil per year.
Novak said Russia planned to produce 80 million tonnes a
year (1.6 million bpd) of hard-to-extract oil by 2030. Oil
production as a total for this year is planned at 525 million
tonnes, he said.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; writing by Katya Golubkova;
editing by Jason Neely)