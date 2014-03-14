MOSCOW, March 14 The Russian Foreign Ministry
said on Friday the Organization for Security and Cooperation in
Europe (OSCE) must get approval from the leaders of any
Ukrainian region where it plans to send a monitoring mission.
The ministry said in a statement that the Russian side had
accepted the mandate to deploy a mission in Ukraine.
"As for the logistics of the mission, they naturally should
be agreed with the leadership of Ukraine's regions where (the
mission) is expected to be deployed," it added, in a clear
reference to Ukraine's southern region of Crimea where
pro-Russian leaders have taken control of government.