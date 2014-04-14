VIENNA, April 14 Any use of armed force against
pro-Russian demonstrators in eastern Ukraine could spark a civil
war, Moscow's envoy to the Organisation for Security and
Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said on Monday.
"The (Ukrainian) acting minister of the interior has said
that armed forces will be used against those who are in the
manifestations and also there are units being organised of
paramilitary people who will be given weapons and who will be
under command of the officers. It will be, as we heard, nearly
12,000 of these people. This is dangerous," Andrey Kelin told
reporters, speaking in English.
"In Moscow we strongly believe it might lead to a civil war.
We are very worried," he said after an OSCE Permanent Council
meeting to discuss the situation in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)