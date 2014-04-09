* Net capital outflow reaches $63.7 billion in first quarter
* Reflects demand for dollars from companies and households
* Coincides with slumping investment and falling growth
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, April 9 A surge in capital outflows from
Russia underscores how international tensions over Ukraine are
adding to the woes of Russia's already struggling economy.
Russia's central bank has published balance of payments data
that showed an estimated $63.7 billion in net capital outflow in
the first three months of this year - as much as the $63 billion
in outflows seen during the whole of 2013.
The bank first published a figure of $50.6 billion on
Tuesday, but later included an adjusted total to add $13.2
billion in forex transactions between banks and the central
bank, which analysts say provides a clearer picture of total
capital flight.
The surge coincides with slumping investment and a sharp
deterioration in business confidence, as forecasters slash
economic growth forecasts after Russia's annexation of Crimea
and warnings it could intervene further in Ukraine.
"Of course it's the conflict with Ukraine and the
uncertainty about potential (military) operations in eastern
Ukraine that triggered such big outflows," said Alexei Devyatov,
economist at Uralsib.
Alfa Bank economist Natalia Orlova said the Ukraine crisis
was only one factor, as outflows were already strong even before
the threat of Russian military intervention in Ukraine.
Domestic investment by Russian companies fell by 7 percent
in January and by 3.5 percent in February, compared with a year
earlier, illustrating how rising capital outflows coincide with
declining willingness to invest in production in Russia.
"Overall the net capital outflows reflect general concern
about financial stability, and also declining incentives to
invest in large operational activities by Russian companies,"
she said.
Recent surveys suggest that business confidence is now the
lowest since 2008.
Reacting to such trends, President Vladimir Putin has called
for the business climate to be improved "substantially" and "at
an accelerated pace", though previous such exhortations have
delivered scant results.
FLIGHT TO DOLLARS
VTB Capital economist Vladimir Kolychev said the outflow was
being driven by companies and ordinary households, which have
been rushing to convert their rouble savings into dollars.
"The most important factor behind this huge capital outflow
was savings dollarisation," he said.
Households' demand for foreign currency in the first
quarter, $19.6 billion, was the highest since the fourth quarter
of 2008, while banks' foreign assets reached $35 billion, also
close to levels last seen in the 2008 financial crisis.
"Of course we see substantial increases in currency
purchases by Russian residents as a reaction to rouble weakness
- which was triggered by capital outflow. These things are
self-supporting in a sense," said Uralsib's Devyatov.
The surge in capital outflows was among the factors leading
the Economy Ministry to cut its official economic growth for
this year, joining a wave of organisations that have slashed
Russian growth forecasts because of the Ukraine crisis.
Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach said on Tuesday the
ministry forecast growth at either 0.5 percent or 1.1. percent
in 2014 - with the higher figure conditional on fiscal stimulus
steps.
Both forecasts represent a sharp reduction compared with the
previous official 2014 growth forecast of 2.5 percent, and are
also below last year's disappointing growth rate of 1.3 percent.
The Economy Ministry estimated that for the year capital
outflows would reach $100 billion, implying that the bulk of
this year's outflows have already occurred.
However, some other forecasters are gloomier. The World Bank
warns that the total for the year could reach $150 billion.
"Looking forward you may take two views," said VTB Capital's
Kolychev. "The first one is that the peak of dollarisation is
over, which means that the rouble should stabilise in the next
year."
"The opposite view is that we are only in the middle of this
geopolitical mess (over Ukraine). That means more pressure on
the rouble as locals continue to run away from local assets."
(additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; editing by Elizabeth
Piper and Giles Elgood)