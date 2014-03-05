KIEV, March 5 Ukraine's finance minister said on
Wednesday he did not rule out continuing cooperation with
Russia over a $15-billion financial bailout package but that a
decision could depend on whether Kiev gets a better offer from
elsewhere.
"If we can count on getting more attractive funds, we will
no longer continue the Eurobond programme," Finance Minister
Oleksander Shlapak told reporters.
Russian bought Ukrainian Eurobonds worth $3 billion in
December under the bailout offered by Moscow after Kiev spurned
a trade and political pact with the European Union and turned to
Moscow instead.
Russia has withheld the $2-billion second tranche of the
bailout and has not said whether it will continue with the
programme since the removal of Moscow-backed Viktor Yanukovich
as president last month. Ukraine is holding talks with the
International Monetary Fund on a new financial programme.