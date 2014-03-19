(Adds French foreign minister's comments)
MOSCOW, March 19 Russia accused Western states
of violating a pledge to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and
political independence under a 1994 security assurance
agreement, saying they had "indulged a coup d'etat" that ousted
President Viktor Yanukovich last month.
The Foreign Ministry said actions by the United States and
European Union ran counter to assurances granted by the United
States, Britain and Russia in exchange for Ukraine's commitment
to give up its nuclear arsenal after the Soviet collapse.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said it was Russia
that violated the 1994 Budapest Memorandum on Security
Assurances, which also committed the signing countries to
respect Ukraine's existing borders.
He said Russia's annexation of Crimea, which followed the
ouster of Yanukovich after a three-month standoff between police
and mostly pro-Western protesters, could undermine efforts to
prevent the spread of nuclear arms.
Speaking alongside his Brazilian counterpart, Fabius said
that "one of the countries that agreed to guarantee (Ukraine's)
integrity, Russia, has on the contrary violated it.
"That's serious. Why? Because it could mean that countries
that have nuclear weapons won't want to give them up, while
countries that don't have them may want to acquire them because
that will be the only way to protect their territorial
integrity."
(additional reporting by John Irish in Paris, Writing by Steve
Gutterman, editing by Elizabeth Piper)