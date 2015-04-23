WASHINGTON, April 23 The Pentagon on Thursday
denied Russian allegations that U.S. troops are in the conflict
zone in eastern Ukraine, calling Moscow's claims a "ridiculous
attempt to shift the focus" from its own activities in the
region.
"Russia continues to supply lethal weapons, training and
command and control support for armed separatists in eastern
Ukraine, in blatant violation of Moscow's Minsk commitments and
Ukraine's sovereignty," said Eileen Lainez, a Pentagon
spokeswoman.
Lainez said the Pentagon has been clear that it has a few
hundred troops training Ukrainian guardsmen in the western part
of the country near Poland.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)