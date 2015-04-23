WASHINGTON, April 23 The Pentagon on Thursday denied Russian allegations that U.S. troops are in the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine, calling Moscow's claims a "ridiculous attempt to shift the focus" from its own activities in the region.

"Russia continues to supply lethal weapons, training and command and control support for armed separatists in eastern Ukraine, in blatant violation of Moscow's Minsk commitments and Ukraine's sovereignty," said Eileen Lainez, a Pentagon spokeswoman.

Lainez said the Pentagon has been clear that it has a few hundred troops training Ukrainian guardsmen in the western part of the country near Poland.

