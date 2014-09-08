MOSCOW, Sept 8 Russia's prime minister said on
Monday domestic aircraft production must increase following
sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and one of his deputies said
Moscow planned joint production of a long-haul aircraft with
China.
RIA quoted Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev as saying Russia
"must of course continue on the course of increasing the number
of aircraft that are produced in Russia and aircraft parts."
It quoted Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin as saying
Russia and China planned to sign an agreement in October on
joint-production of the long-haul aircraft, adding that Russia
planned to double production of the Sukhoi Superjet from 2015.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)