* For other news from Reuters Russia Investment Summit,
click here
By Katya Golubkova
SOCHI, Russia, Sept 22 Promsvyazbank, one of
Russia's largest private banks, sees its corporate loan book
growing by around 30 percent this year on demand from large
companies which cannot tap Western markets due to sanctions, its
CEO said.
After winning business from some of Russia's top companies,
Promsvyazbank, the country's 11th largest by assets, "in theory"
may agree to the state supporting it via subordinated loans or
boosting Tier 1, which would allow the bank to make
acquisitions.
"The geopolitical situation has helped us," Artyom
Konstandyan said in an interview at the Reuters Russia
Investment Summit.
He said the bank, majority owned by tycoons Dmitry and
Alexei Ananyev, had lent $300 million to oil producer Lukoil
, $200 million to state energy company Rosneft
, $250 million to potash firm Uralkali and
$250 million to petrochemical company Sibur among others over
the last three to four months.
Promsvyazbank, almost 12 percent of which is held by the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, had once
chased small and medium-sized companies and retail clients.
But since sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union
and the United States over Moscow's policy in Ukraine all but
closed Western markets to most big firms, the bank expects an
overdue consolidation of the banking sector and said state
support would help it finance any acquisitions and make it a
bigger player.
"I do not exclude we may do something in the nearest future
(in terms of consolidation) but we are not active now,"
Konstandyan said. "There is not much capital and we don't want
to waste it. With the help of the state we could work it out."
Konstandyan said one of the many advantages Promsvyazbank
had now was the speed of transactions in foreign currencies,
processes which have slowed across the board but especially at
those banks hit by sanctions.
Russia's largest banks - Sberbank, VTB,
VEB, Rosselkhozbank and Gazprombank - are under sanctions
limiting their ability to raise funds on Western markets.
"Many banks face tougher compliance from their foreign
counterparties. We also see delays in payments coming through
but for us, delays are for hours only. At some banks, it takes
weeks," he said.
LOAN PORTFOLIO
The bank's total loan portfolio increased 11 percent in the
first six months of the year, with corporate loans rising 13
percent - the same rate as in retail loans, which usually grow
faster.
Konstandyan said corporate loans could grow by as much as 30
percent this year, with lending rising by 5 percent to small and
medium-sized businesses, and by 15 percent to retail clients.
For the Russian banking system as a whole, corporate loans
increased 12 percent in the first eight months of this year,
compared with 9 percent growth in the same period last year.
Retail loans rose just 10 percent in January-August, after
increasing nearly 20 percent in the same period last year,
central bank data shows.
Active lending is pressing capital adequacy levels across
the sector, including for Promsvyazbank. As of Sept. 1, its N1
capital adequacy level stood at 11 percent, close to the minimum
level of 10 percent required by the central bank.
"When large clients started to come we faced a dilemma - to
maintain the capital buffer or to take an advantage - we used
the advantage. And we were right," Konstandyan said.
Since the start of the year, the bank has raised around $440
million to beef up its capital level and plans a perpetual
subordinated loan of up to $100 million - partially provided by
its core shareholders, the Ananyev brothers - soon.
Thanks to that deal, its capital level should not fall below
the level at the start of the year, Konstandyan said. Then it
was at almost 12 percent.
Konstandyan, at the helm of Promsvyazbank since 2010, said
he expected consolidation among Russia's 900 banks as the
economy weakens to growth around zero this year.
"There could be as many banks as you like, but there should
be at least 10 large banking groups in Russia which would
compete and move the economy forward ... But capital is needed
for the consolidation," he said.
Konstandyan added that "in theory", the bank would be in
favour of the state supporting it via subordinated loans or
boosting Tier 1 capital.
The bank would be obliged to hold a share offering (IPO) as
one of the options for the state to make a return on its
investment. The bank postponed a share offering in 2012 due to
unfavourable market conditions.
Alexei Ulyukayev, Russia's economy minister, said last week
the state could boost banks' capital by as much as 1 trillion
roubles ($26 billion) from the National Wealth Fund.
"To become a public (bank) is our destiny," Konstandyan
said, adding that an IPO would be possible when the economy
started to recover. He did not give a timeframe.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(1 US dollar = 38.6060 Russian rouble)
(Editing by Elizabeth Piper and Susan Fenton)