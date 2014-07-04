MOSCOW, July 4 Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said
on Friday it had protested to Russia over "gross, systematic
violations" of Ukrainian airspace and demanded they stop
immediately.
The ministry said three helicopters bearing the markings of
the Russian armed forces had violated Ukrainian airspace several
times on July 3.
"The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine sent a note to the Russian
side protesting over grave, systematic violations of Ukrainian
airspace by the Russian side," said a statement on the
ministry's website.
