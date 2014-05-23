MOSCOW May 23 The chief of Russia's military general staff, General Valery Gerasimov, said on Friday that it will take about 20 days to move military equipment temporarily deployed near the border with Ukraine back to permanent bases.

A Defence Ministry source clarified that troops and equipment would be fully moved out of the border area in the course of a few days and that it would take 20 days to return the troops and equipment to their permanent bases. (Reportng by Thomas Grove; Editing by Steve Gutterman)