MOSCOW May 9 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Friday during his first visit to the Crimea region
annexed from Ukraine in March, that Russia had become stronger
with Crimea.
"I am sure that 2014 will go into the annals of our whole
country as the year when the nations living here firmly decided
to be together with Russia, affirming fidelity to the historical
truth and the memory of our ancestors," Putin said in a brief
speech after watching a military parade in the Black Sea port of
Sevastopol.
"There is a lot of work ahead but we will overcome all
difficulties because we are together, which means we have become
stronger."
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Nigel Stephenson)