MOSCOW Jan 23 Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed on Friday what he said were Kiev's "criminal orders" for a surge in fighting in east Ukraine in which civilians have been killed.

Speaking to senior state officials, Putin said Ukraine had not responded to a proposal he made in a letter to President Petro Poroshenko to withdraw heavy weapons from the demarcation line as a step towards implementing ceasefire.

The United Nations' human rights office said on Friday 262 people had been killed in fighting in east Ukraine over the last nine days, describing it as the "most deadly period" since a ceasefire agreement was reached last September. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)