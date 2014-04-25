(Repeats with no changes to text)
MOSCOW, April 25 Russia's President Vladimir
Putin warned Ukraine on Friday that any break in cooperation
with Moscow could be "critical" for the Ukrainian defence
industry, Interfax news agency reported.
Putin also told a state meeting on Russia's defence industry
that Moscow should boost the production of anti-missile and
anti-aircraft systems it exports, including the S-300, RIA said.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Vladimir Soldatkin,
editing by Nigel Stephenson)