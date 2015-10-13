Three thousand migrants rescued in the Mediterranean -coast guard
MILAN, May 6 Around 3,000 migrants were rescued in the Mediterranean on Saturday as they tried to reach Europe, Italy's coast guard said in a statement.
MOSCOW Oct 13 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday there was no alternative to the Minsk peace deal for eastern Ukraine.
"I have already said, and want to say one more time, there is no alternative to the Minsk agreement," Putin said at an investor conference in Moscow. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Christian Lowe)
OMAHA, Neb., May 6 Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders on Saturday rejected a proposal to have the conglomerate run by Warren Buffett disclose its political contributions twice a year.