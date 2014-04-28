MOSCOW, April 28 Standard and Poor's ratings agency cut the credit ratings of state-controlled Russian energy companies Rosneft and Gazprom to BBB- from BBB on Monday, the agency said in a statement on its website.

The downgrade, to a notch above junk rating, came after the agency cut Russia's sovereign rating on Friday, also to BBB-, the lowest investment grade category. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Steve Gutterman)