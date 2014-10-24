MOSCOW Oct 24 Standard & Poor's ratings agency
affirmed Russia's sovereign rating on Friday at a notch above
junk status, warning that a downgrade may follow if more
sanctions are imposed on Moscow for its role in the Ukrainian
conflict.
The agency affirmed the country's long- and short-term
foreign currency sovereign ratings at BBB-/A-3 after cutting
them in April. S&P also said another cut might come if Russia's
monetary policy or exchange-rate flexibility weakens.
It maintained a negative outlook on Russia.
"The negative outlook reflects our view that we could lower
our ratings on Russia over the next 18 months if its external
and fiscal buffers deteriorate faster than we currently
expect-for example, due to any further tightening of sanctions
as a result of the conflict in Ukraine," S&P said in a
statement.
"If we observed Russia's monetary-policy or exchange-rate
flexibility diminishing, we could also lower the ratings."
Analysts and senior Russian officials had said a ratings cut
by S&P was unlikely, with analysts saying Russia's macroeconomic
fundamentals correspond to an investment-level rating.
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday fears
of Russia's sovereign rating being downgraded were exaggerated,
and an economic aide to President Vladimir Putin said a
downgrade would damage S&P's reputation.
Markets, however, were jumpy about the possibility, with
bond yields and CDS default insurance costs close
to recent highs this week.
The rouble took a bad hit on Friday, reaching record lows
against the dollar and the euro. That left it down 22 percent
against the dollar since the start of the year, its worst since
1998.
