MOSCOW Oct 24 Standard & Poor's ratings agency
affirmed Russia's sovereign rating on Friday at a notch above
junk status, warning a downgrade may follow if more sanctions
are imposed on Moscow for its role in the Ukrainian conflict.
The agency affirmed the country's long- and short-term
foreign currency sovereign ratings at BBB-/A-3 after cutting
them in April. S&P also said another cut might come if Russia's
monetary policy or exchange-rate flexibility weakens.
It maintained a negative outlook on Russia.
"The negative outlook reflects our view that we could lower
our ratings on Russia over the next 18 months if its external
and fiscal buffers deteriorate faster than we currently
expect-for example, due to any further tightening of sanctions
as a result of the conflict in Ukraine," S&P said in a
statement.
"If we observed Russia's monetary policy or exchange rate
flexibility diminishing, we could also lower the ratings."
Analysts and senior Russian officials had said a ratings cut
by S&P was unlikely, with analysts saying Russia's macroeconomic
fundamentals correspond to an investment-level rating.
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday fears
of Russia's sovereign rating being downgraded were exaggerated,
and an economic aide to President Vladimir Putin said a
downgrade would damage S&P's reputation.
Following S&P's decision to leave the rating on hold,
Siluanov said it mainly reflected Russia's large forex reserves
and low state debt, as well as "consistent policy, the following
of a budget rule (and) a positive effect from enacted reforms".
"Undoubtedly the decision was influenced by the exchange
rate policy of the central bank and the provision of liquidity
to the banking system," he added.
JUMPY MARKETS
Markets, however, were jumpy about the possibility of a
downgrade, with bond yields and CDS default
insurance costs close to recent highs this week.
The rouble took a bad hit earlier on Friday, reaching record
lows against the dollar and the euro. That left it down 22
percent against the dollar since the start of the year, its
worst since 1998.
The rouble rose following S&P's decision, but fell back in
thin evening trading and remained down on the day. At 1745 GMT
the Russian currency was at 41.90 against the dollar, down 0.43
percent on the day but stronger than its all-time low of 42.01
earlier on Friday.
Russian bond yields also tightened. The yield on Russia's
2030 Eurobond was at 4.721 on Friday evening, having tightened
from 4.905 in the morning.
Besides the hit to a country's image of being rated 'junk,'
such a downgrade can push its borrowing costs up. Many
mainstream investment and pension funds have rules preventing
them from buying anything not classed as investment grade.
According to S&P's own Market Derived Signal (MDS) based on
comparisons of various countries' ratings, CDS and bond prices,
markets have been treating Russian debt as junk since early
March anyway.
Traders are currently pricing it as if it were a BB, a full
two steps below its actual grade, but there has been no further
shift down in the MDS in recent weeks, something that often
happens before a rating is cut for real.
S&P's latest rating review on Friday came after Moody's
Investors Service last week downgraded Russia's sovereign debt
by one notch to 'Baa2', citing the Ukraine crisis as posing
risks to Russia's medium-term growth prospects.
