By Darya Korsunskaya
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 18 Russia may
toughen its response to sanctions imposed by the European Union
over the crisis in Ukraine if the bloc extends its measures
against Moscow, a Kremlin aide said on Thursday.
Economic adviser Andrei Belousov's comments, at the annual
St Petersburg International Economic Forum, followed a decision
on Wednesday by EU governments to extend the economic sanctions
on Russia until the end of January, 2016.
"We are looking at a wide range of actions. I don't want now
to name the measures that could be taken. Much will depend on
what decision the EU takes," Belousov told reporters.
Asked whether Russia could toughen its counter-sanctions,
which include a ban on Western food imports and travel bans on
European officials, Belousov said: "I rule nothing out."
Russian officials have said Moscow will wait for a formal EU
decision before taking any steps but that the extension of
sanctions would be harmful for the EU as well as Russia.
The sanctions imposed by the EU and the United States over
the conflict in Ukraine have deepened problems for Russia's
economy, also hit by a fall in global oil prices and the
rouble's fall against the U.S. dollar.
Sanctions were initially imposed after Russia annexed the
Crimea peninsula in March last year. Western government also say
Russia has sent soldiers and arms to help separatists fighting
in east Ukraine but Moscow denies the accusations.
Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said earlier on Thursday
that Russia was unlikely to introduce new measures in response
to the extension of EU sanctions but was likely to extend the
food embargo.
"We will just keep the status quo," he told Russia's RIA
news agency.
(Additional reporting by Katya Golubkova, Writing by Gabriela
Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)