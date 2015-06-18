MOSCOW, June 18 Russia may toughen its response
to European Union sanctions over the Ukraine crisis if the EU
carries out a decision to extend the sanctions, Kremlin economic
adviser Andrei Belousov said on Thursday.
He made his comments at the annual St Petersburg
International Economic Forum, a day after EU governments agreed
to extend the sanctions. Moscow's counter-sanctions include a
ban on Western food imports.
Belousov also said there was no consensus yet on a debt
restructuring deal for heavily indebted miner Mechel.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Timothy Heritage;
Editing by Lidia Kelly)