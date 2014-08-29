MOSCOW Aug 29 The Russian rouble fell to a historically low level against the dollar on Friday on fears that Russian moves in Ukraine would provoke further Western sanctions.

At 0629 GMT the rouble was at 37.02 against the dollar , down 0.7 percent on the day and exceeding the rouble's previous low of 37 roubles set in March. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Jason Bush)