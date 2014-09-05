SOCHI, Russia, Sept 5 The Russian rouble is
trading at a comfortable level inside its trading corridor,
Central Bank First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on
Friday.
The Russian central bank keeps the rouble in a trading range
against a dollar-euro basket and intervenes when the rouble
reaches either edge of the band. The band is currently set at
35.40-44.40 roubles per basket.
"The rouble is trading now at a comfortable level inside its
trading corridor," Yudayeva told a banking conference in
Russia's southern city of Sochi.
At 0735 GMT, the rouble was trading at 41.79 versus the
dollar-euro basket, 0.3 percent higher since
Thursday's close.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing
by Jason Bush)