MOSCOW Aug 11 The rouble strengthened on Monday to trade briefly below 36 against the U.S. dollar on hopes that geopolitical tensions over the Ukraine crisis would ease.

Russian assets have been dragged lower by fears of Russia sending troops to Ukraine, where pro-Russian separatists are battling Ukrainian government forces.

Moscow did not intervene over the weekend, despite Kiev making significant gains in their military offensive against the separatists. The rouble last traded below 36 against the dollar on Aug 5. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Vladimir Abramov, editing by Jason Bush)