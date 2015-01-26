(Refiles to insert missing word - said - in paragraph 3)
MOSCOW Jan 26 Russia's consumer rights watchdog
said on Monday it had imposed a temporary ban on salt imports
from a state Ukrainian producer, citing a violation of
legislation.
Rospotrebnadzor said it had banned salt produced by
Artyomsol, which is based in the Donetsk region in eastern
Ukraine where pro-Russian separatists are fighting Ukrainian
government forces.
The regulator had previously said it had tightened
supervision at the border and in retail chains but had not
before imposed any restrictions.
"The study confirmed a violation of requirements under
current legislation," Rospotrebnadzor said on its website.
Artyomsol exports salt to 22 countries in Europe and the
Commonwealth of Independent States, which groups former Soviet
republics. Its annual capacity is more than 7 million tonnes and
it has had an estimated 24 percent share of the Russian market.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)