MOSCOW Aug 19 Russia is working on possible
additional retaliatory measures in case Western nations impose
new sanctions, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry
Peskov said on Tuesday.
"Various options are being worked out. We have repeatedly
said that Russia is not an advocate of the sanctions rhetoric
and did not initiate it. But in the event that our partners
continue the unconstructive and even destructive practices,
additional measures are being worked out," Peskov said.
He said the scope of further Russia sanctions would depend
on the type of measures that Western nations may adopt in the
future.
