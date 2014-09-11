MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russia's response to Western
sanctions could include caps on used car imports and some other
consumer goods, but Moscow hopes common sense will prevail in
the West, the state-run RIA news agency cited a Kremlin official
as saying on Thursday.
"This (response) includes (caps on) car imports, mainly used
cars and on certain types of light industry goods," Kremlin
economic aide Andrei Belousov was quoted as saying.
"But I hope common sense will prevail and we will not have
to introduce those measures."
European leaders agreed on Thursday to push ahead with a
package of sanctions against Russia by the end of the week in
response to Moscow's policy on Ukraine.
(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Lidia Kelly)