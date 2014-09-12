MOSCOW, Sept 12 Russia's Foreign Ministry said
on Friday it would respond quickly with retaliatory measures to
the latest round of U.S. sanctions that it criticised as another
"hostile step".
"Of course our retaliatory measures will not keep you
waiting," the ministry said in an online statement.
"We see Washington's introduction of new anti-Russian
sanctions as another hostile step in line with the
confrontational course taken by the American administration."
