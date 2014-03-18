MOSCOW, March 18 Russian lawmakers on Tuesday responded caustically to Western sanctions against officials involved in moves to annex Crimea, urging the United States and European Union to impose the same penalties on hundreds more members of parliament.

A declaration adopted unanimously by the State Duma lower house said: "We propose to Mr. Obama and the ... Eurobureaucrats to include all State Duma deputies who voted in favour of this resolution on the list of Russian citizens affected by U.S. and EU sanctions."