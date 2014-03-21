BRIEF-Arconic announces willingness to nominate two of Elliott's director nominees to join board
* Postponing its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders from May 16, 2017 to a date toward end of May 2017
MOSCOW, March 21 Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Friday he expected no big immediate impact from sanctions announced by the West on Russia's financial sector over the Crimea crisis.
"For now, I see no severe consequences for the financial sector," Moiseev told journalists on the sidelines of a business conference.
The United States imposed a second wave of sanctions on Moscow on Thursday and the European Union was also expected to announce measures over Russia's moves to annex Ukraine's Crimea region..
CALGARY, Alberta, April 24 A crude oil leak in central Alberta's Strathcona County on Friday afternoon came from Inter Pipeline Ltd's Cold Lake regional pipeline system, the company said in a statement on Monday.