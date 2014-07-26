MOSCOW, July 26 Russian Foreign Ministry said on
Saturday that additional sanctions imposed by the European Union
over Moscow's role in Ukraine's crisis would hamper cooperation
over security issues.
"The additional sanction list is direct evidence that the EU
countries have set a course for fully scaling down cooperation
with Russia over the issues of international and regional
security," the ministry said in a statement.
The European Union on Saturday added 15 Russians and
Ukrainians and 18 organisations to its sanctions list over the
crisis in Ukraine. The individuals were targeted with travel
bans and asset freezes and the organisations with asset freezes.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by John Stonestreet)