MOSCOW, Sept 16 Western sanctions on Russian
companies, officials and banks are counterproductive and do not
solve political problems, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady
Dvorkovich said on Tuesday.
"When it comes to sanctions we consider them meaningless,
counterproductive ... measures that do not solve political
problems," he told a foreign business conference.
He also said the government would support the Russian
economy and keep it open to foreign investors. Western nations
have put key Russian industries under sanctions over Moscow's
role in Ukraine's crisis.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing
by Elizabeth Piper)