MOSCOW Nov 29 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
Alexei Meshkov urged the European Union to lift sanctions
against Moscow over the Ukrainian conflict and promised to waive
its counter-measures, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday.
Moscow in August banned most Western food imports, worth $9
billion a year, in response to U.S. and European Union sanctions
over Russia's role in Ukraine.
"We don't expect anything from our European partners. The
only thing we expect is for them to leave the meaningless
sanctions spiral and move on to the path of lifting the
sanctions and dropping the blacklists. This, in its turn, would
allow us to drop our lists," Meshkov was quoted as saying.
"This will be conducive for us to waive counter-measures,"
he added.
Earlier this week, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said
lower oil prices and Western financial sanctions will cost
Russia around $130 billion-$140 billion a year, equivalent to
around 7 percent of its economy.
Meshkov put the losses from sanctions for the EU at $50
billion next year, adding that trade turnover in some products
between Russia and Europe has declined by double digit
percentages.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)