MOSCOW Dec 13 Russia will take counter measures
if Washington imposes new sanctions on Moscow over the Ukraine
crisis, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on
Saturday.
The U.S. Congress has readied new sanctions on Russian
weapons companies and investors in the country's high-tech oil
projects, but U.S. President Barack Obama has yet to sign a
corresponding bill into law.
"We will not be able to leave that without an answer,"
Russia's Interfax news agency quoted Ryabkov as saying. He did
not say what form of counter-measure Moscow might take.
Relations between Russia and the United States are at their
lowest since the Cold War because of Russia's annexation of
Crimea from Ukraine in March and its support for pro-Russian
rebels in eastern Ukraine.
The West says it has firm evidence that Russia has armed the
rebels - an accusation that Moscow rejects - and has, together
with the European Union, imposed several rounds of economic
sanctions on Russian individuals and large companies.
Russia retaliated to the earlier sanctions by restricting
food imports from a range of Western countries.
Russia on Friday criticised the Ukraine Freedom Support Act,
which foresees further sanctions, saying Washington was doing
its utmost to "destroy the carcass of cooperation" between the
two countries.
