China Life Q1 profit rises 17 pct on strong premium growth
SHANGHAI, April 27 China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the country's biggest insurer by market value, reported a 17.1 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, on strong premium growth.
MOSCOW, March 24 The CEO of Russia's largest bank Sberbank said on Monday that the country is at risk of recession and if capital outflows increase to $100 billion, growth will likely hit zero.
German Gref, however, said that Sberbank is not reviewing its business plan in the light of the risk of recession. Gref cited figures showing capital outflow was $35 billion in the first two months of this year. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
TURIN, Italy, April 27 Intesa Sanpaolo does not have a plan B for loss-making Italian carrier Alitalia and it is not the lender's business to manage airlines, its chief executive Carlo Messina said.