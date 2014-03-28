MOSCOW, March 28 Moscow faces growing threats
from the United States and its allies, who are trying to weaken
Russia's influence on Ukraine, a senior security official was
quoted as telling President Vladimir Putin on Friday.
"There has been a sharp increase in external threats to the
state. The lawful desire of the peoples of Crimea and eastern
Ukrainian regions is causing hysteria in the United States ad
its allies," Interfax quoted Alexander Malevany, deputy head of
the Federal Security Service, as saying.
He said Russia was taking "offensive counterintelligence and
intelligence measures" to blunt Western efforts to "weaken
Russian influence in a region that is of vital importance to
(Moscow)," Interfax reported.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)